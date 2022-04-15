Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,063. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.