Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 116,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,053. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

