Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,101. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.