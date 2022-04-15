Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $9,159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,405. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

