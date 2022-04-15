Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 4,027,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,589. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

