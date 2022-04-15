Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

TPX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 2,273,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,958. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

