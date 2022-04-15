Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.75. 1,522,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,874. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $439.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.