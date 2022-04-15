Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TopBuild worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.21.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.10.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

