Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.87. 413,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

