Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,692 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of EQT worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.36. 7,999,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,676. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.