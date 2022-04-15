Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.64. 520,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,198. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

