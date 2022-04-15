MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.88.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

