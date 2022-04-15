MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.33

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $14.80. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 90,124 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

