Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 12,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 99,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

