Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 617.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.