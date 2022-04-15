Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 376,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 617.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.