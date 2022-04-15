Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Set at $105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) received a $105.00 price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,789,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,140. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

