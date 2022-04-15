Morgan Stanley Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,744 shares of company stock worth $1,752,477. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,358,000 after buying an additional 92,379 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

