Morgan Stanley Cuts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $9.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.89.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. CommScope has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 29.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.