Morgan Stanley Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,383.86.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

