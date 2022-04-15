Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $38.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

