MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MongoDB by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $4,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $416.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.20.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.