Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.66).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.65). The firm has a market cap of £971.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($129,404.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

