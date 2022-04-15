MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $316.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.60 million to $320.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $310.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

