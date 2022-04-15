Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.