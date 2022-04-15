Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

MOLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.10. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,052. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

