Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

