ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) vs. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Head to Head Survey

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ModivCare and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare -0.33% 27.56% 6.08% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $2.00 billion 1.12 -$6.59 million ($0.52) -222.23 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ModivCare and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ModivCare presently has a consensus price target of $152.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ModivCare beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

