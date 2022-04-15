Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,532,340.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $165.49. 4,348,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.