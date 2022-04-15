Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124.97 million and $23.64 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07547792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.72 or 1.00116181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

