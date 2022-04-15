MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0104 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $6,903.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,133.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07563821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00273763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00850664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00093124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.00574662 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00364047 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.