Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $4,873.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00205275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00194984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.76 or 0.07556987 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,727,744,137 coins and its circulating supply is 5,522,534,570 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

