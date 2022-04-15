Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 2%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.69). 11,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 30,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.66).

The stock has a market cap of £130.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management; management development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; reorganization; respect; customer experience; change; and ethics.

