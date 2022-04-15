Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 465,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock remained flat at $$21.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,283. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

