Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 374 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 214,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 244,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $79.35.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

