Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,227. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

