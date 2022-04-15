Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 6,493,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.