Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 10,265 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $55,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 463,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,277,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,980. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

