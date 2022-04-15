Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $37.91 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 766,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 2,237,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

