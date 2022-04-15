Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.48 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

WMB stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,861,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,603,978. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

