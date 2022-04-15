Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.94 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 701.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,650. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.