Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 403.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,668 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $51,667,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $36,184,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

