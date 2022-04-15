Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 303,872 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,248,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,055. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

