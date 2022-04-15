Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 324.7% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 371,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 2,020,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

