Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 87,892 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 717,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.