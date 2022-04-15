Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 159,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.16. 255,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

