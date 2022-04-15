Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 89,079 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.53. 3,416,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,931. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

