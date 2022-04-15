Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 54,642 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $72,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.55. 1,451,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,897. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

