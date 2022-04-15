Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,295. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,299 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

