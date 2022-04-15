Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 23,007 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,350,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,568. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

