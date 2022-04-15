Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 1,858 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $44,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.57. 190,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,983. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

